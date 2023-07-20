The chief freelance pediatric allergist-immunologist of the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region Andrey Prodeus on Thursday, July 20, told Izvestia about the situation with cholera in Russia. He stated that there is no threat of its spread.

“Cholera is not transmitted by airborne droplets, it is a contact-household infection. That is, it is mainly spread through dirty hands, dirty food and water. If a person didn’t drink from the same mug, didn’t eat or kiss an infected person, didn’t go to the toilet after him and didn’t wash his hands afterwards, then there are no options, ”the specialist said.

The interlocutor of the publication added that for infection, the cholera embryo must be released into the environment infected.

“After that, he must make contact with another person so that a significant dose of infection enters the intestines. And this is possible only if you do not wash your hands and communicate very closely with the carrier, ”the doctor emphasized.

Earlier that day, it became known that a cholera-like pathogen was detected in an Indian citizen in the town of Rasskazovo, Tambov Region. In the hotel for labor migrants, where the Indian lived, anti-epidemic measures have been launched. The patient was hospitalized and proceeded to his treatment. The man’s condition is assessed as satisfactory.