Iraq | Foreign Minister Valtonen: “There is no information that there is a threat to the Finnish embassy”

Valtonen is expected to comment on the situation of the Finnish embassy in Baghdad, among other things, at the press conference.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen According to (kok), Finland still needs more information about the separate Ukraine fund to be created under the European Peace Fund, which the High Representative of the Union Josep Borrell presented to EU foreign ministers.

“It was a very constructive and general-level discussion at this stage, when there are no actual details yet,” Valtonen described the discussion on the topic.

Valtonen says that he stated at the meeting that Finland still needs more details on increasing the peace fund to support decision-making on the topic.

Valtonen also repeated his view at the press conference that the invasion of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad between Wednesday and Thursday by protesters was a worrying and reprehensible act.

The night before Thursday, hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish Embassy in Iraq in Baghdad and set a fire there, reports Reuters and AFP, among other news agencies. The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the staff of the embassy is safe.

The Finnish embassy in Baghdad is located in the same walled embassy area as the Swedish embassy. The staff of the Finnish mission was already evacuated to evacuation facilities on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told STT.

“Embassy personnel are safe, we do not yet know about material damage to the embassy buildings”, Finland’s ambassador to Iraq Matti Lassila comment the situation on Thursday by phone to HS.

Also Valtonen confirms that the employees are safe. According to Valtonen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in constant contact with them, in addition to which he himself also plans to be in contact with the embassy’s employees.

“At the moment, we have no information that there is any kind of threat to the Finnish embassy. Finland has cooperated closely with Sweden in Baghdad, but the bilateral relations between Finland and Iraq are separate from the bilateral relations between Sweden and Iraq,” Valtonen stated.

of the EU foreign ministers have discussed on Thursday among other things, whether a separate Ukraine fund could be created under the European Peace Fund.

The foreign ministers will also discuss Russia’s attack from the perspective of the Black Sea Grain Agreement and the EU’s relationship with Turkey.