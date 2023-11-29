Politico named the head of the Central Bank Nabiullina the main “destroyer” in the 2023 ranking

Politico published an annual ranking of the most influential people in Europe according to its own version, dividing it into three categories – doers, destroyers and dreamers, each of which represents its own type of power, the authors note.

The list of the main “disrupters” of the year was headed by the Chairman of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, whom the publication called the “chief technocrat” in the Russian government.

Photo: press service of the State Duma of the Russian Federation / RIA Novosti

Why was Nabiullina awarded such a title in the West?

In explaining the choice of the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as the main “destroyer” of the year, Politico notes that Nabiullina’s aggressive monetary policy during her 10 years at the head of the Bank of Russia “repeatedly saved the ruble and kept the country’s economy afloat,” and after the start of the Russian special operation “managed to prevent the consequences of unprecedented Western sanctions designed to empty the Kremlin’s coffers.”

Among such rescues of the Russian economy, Politico names the rise in interest rates and reforms after 2014.

In the face of a falling ruble and rising inflation, the measures taken by Nabiullina, which also led to the development of Russia’s own payment system, the closure of hundreds of unstable banks and the creation of huge reserves, earned her the admiration of her international colleagues Politico

Two European magazines recognized Nabiullina as the head of the Central Bank of the Year in 2015 and 2017, and in 2018 she received praise from the then head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde. In addition, Politico noted Nabiullina’s love for brooches and pins, through which she is believed to convey some coded messages. According to the publication, the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation could adopt this feature from former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Photo: Evgeny Razumny / Kommersant

Politico also briefly talked about Nabiullina’s background, and that she became the first woman to head a central bank of a G8 country (the G8, which reverted to the G7 format in 2014 after other states refused to accept Russia as a member of the organization).

The ranking also included Bärbock, Orban and Tusk

Politico included eight more people among the main “destroyers.” Among them are German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock, called outspoken for her hard political line towards Russia and China, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the title of “the spoiler” for domestic policies that run counter to other EU countries, as well as Carles Puigdemont, who became famous in 2017 after a failed referendum attempt on the separation of Catalonia from Spain. Now the current Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, enjoys his support, and due to this, according to Politico, he has a huge influence on the country’s politics.

In addition to the three categories, the publication also named the most influential person in Europe in 2023 in its ranking. This was the leader of the Polish opposition, Donald Tusk. Politico notes that Tusk represents hope for centrists across Europe who are watching populist forces move from the fringes into government. He already served as Prime Minister of Poland from 2007 to 2014.