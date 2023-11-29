According to data shared by Truetrophies, which is based on information obtained through the partnership with GameInsights, there has been a growth of active players on Final Fantasy 16 recently. Precisely, we are talking about 36.03% morea significant increase for a game that is several months old.

However, we would like to point out that the data is based not across the entire PS5 user base, but out of 3.2 million active users on PSN tracked by GameInsights. So this is a partial sample, but it still gives us an idea that the game is attracting new audiences.