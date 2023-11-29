According to data shared by Truetrophies, which is based on information obtained through the partnership with GameInsights, there has been a growth of active players on Final Fantasy 16 recently. Precisely, we are talking about 36.03% morea significant increase for a game that is several months old.
However, we would like to point out that the data is based not across the entire PS5 user base, but out of 3.2 million active users on PSN tracked by GameInsights. So this is a partial sample, but it still gives us an idea that the game is attracting new audiences.
The reason for the new success of Final Fantasy 16
The question now is why Final Fantasy 16 has seen such a significant growth in active users. The most credible answer is the Black Friday discounts. The game was put on offer by Square Enix and probably attracted new audiences who were interested in the game but preferred to wait for interesting discounts.
Even at the time of writing it is possible to find Final Fantasy 16 for €39.97 on Amazon Italy, or at lowest price ever, sold and shipped by Amazon. This is a good opportunity for a quality game.
