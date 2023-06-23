His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and Vice President of the Republic of Turkey, Cevdet Yilmaz, discussed yesterday ways to develop cooperation and joint action between the UAE and Turkey, and raise it to broader horizons that promote development and progress in the two countries, within the framework of the comprehensive economic partnership. that bring them together. This came during the reception of His Highness the President of the State, yesterday, at Al-Shati Palace, the Turkish Vice President and the accompanying delegation, who is on a working visit to the country. At the beginning of the meeting, Yilmaz conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his wishes for the UAE to continue prosperity and progress, while His Highness conveyed his greetings to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his wishes for further development and prosperity for Turkey and its people. His Highness also congratulated Yilmaz on his appointment as Vice President of the Republic, wishing him success in his duties and serving his people. During the meeting, His Highness and the Turkish Vice President reviewed the promising opportunities that the two countries possess to develop their economic partnership, especially in areas that serve the goals of sustainable development, particularly the areas of economy, investment, food security, renewable energy, the environment, and other vital areas. The two sides discussed a number of regional and international issues and developments of concern to the two countries, and exchanged views on them, stressing in this context the joint keenness to support peace and stability in the world, and cooperation in facing common challenges. For his part, the Vice President of Turkey expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE, and his thanks and appreciation for the warm reception, stressing his country’s keenness to push forward bilateral relations in a way that enhances the common interests of the two countries at various levels, and opens new areas for cooperation in future economic sectors that drive development paths in the two countries. .

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received yesterday, at Al-Shati Palace, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

During the meeting, His Highness welcomed the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the accompanying delegation, who is on a working visit to the country, who conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. He wished his country and people further growth and development.

His Highness discussed with Hussein Amir Abdullahian the bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to support cooperation and joint action, in order to achieve their common interests.

His Highness and the Iranian Foreign Minister also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and developments of common concern, and the importance of building on the positive developments that have been achieved in the region, for the benefit of its people and the promotion of stability and prosperity in its countries.