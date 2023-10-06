Deutschland Kurier: In Germany, the SBU is suspected of attacking AfD leader Khrupalla

In Germany, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was suspected of involvement in the attack on the leader of the German opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD) Tino Khrupalla, committed at an election rally in Bavaria. The newspaper writes about this Deutschland Kurier.

“Kyiv could have had a hand in the attack on Khrupalla,” the publication writes.

According to the newspaper, Western intelligence circles suggest that the politician is on the so-called “list of international criminals” because of his negative position on the supply of German weapons to Kiev, the constant clarification of the details of sabotage on the Nord Streams, and his call for the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions.

It was previously reported that a toxicological examination did not find any toxic substances in the blood samples of assassin Tino Khrupalla.

Khrupalla was hospitalized in the intensive care unit after an assassination attempt during an election event in the city of Ingolstadt (Bavaria). The AfD leader was pricked with a needle containing an unknown substance.

A spokesman for the Northern Upper Bavaria police department in Ingolstadt said police had no evidence of a physical attack on the AfD leader by the audience. The events took place behind the stage where Khrupalla was supposed to perform.