Valuev called the intention of the IOC to deprive the IBA of the right to host tournaments as a political decision

State Duma deputy, former world heavyweight boxing champion Nikolai Valuev reacted to the intention of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to deprive the International Boxing Association (IBA) of the right to host tournaments. His words lead “Sport Express”.

Valuev called the possible sanctions a political decision. In his opinion, this will happen with every international organization headed by a Russian. “It lies on the surface. Nobody hid it. Toxic decisions preceded the withdrawal of IBA recognition, ”the deputy said.

Earlier on June 22, IOC Director General Christophe de Koepper said the committee had made the decision to withdraw the recognition of the IBA. He called the organization’s policy a complete disrespect for the principles of international sport.

The IOC has threatened to remove boxing from the 2024 Olympics program after reports appeared in the media that the IBA had extended its contract with Gazprom. Prior to this, the IOC suspended the IBA from qualifying for the Tokyo Games. The organization is headed by Russian Umar Kremlev.