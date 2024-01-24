Mayor of Orla Parakhin: windows were broken in multi-storey buildings after the fall of a UAV of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack the Oryol region on the morning of Wednesday, January 24. According to the Governor of the Oryol region Andrey Klychkov, Ukrainian drones were intercepted in the Zheleznodorozhny and Northern regions.

Klychkov stressed that there were no casualties as a result of the attack. Services were deployed to the scene of the incident to ensure the safety of the population and for law enforcement agencies to carry out the necessary measures. To the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the fact that several drones were destroyed over the region.

Duty air defense systems intercepted four unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Oryol region Russian Ministry of Defensepress service

Several houses were damaged as a result of the attack.

As a result of the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, windows were broken in several multi-storey buildings in the Northern and Zheleznodorozhny districts, said Mayor Yuri Parakhin.

Preliminary damage included broken glass in several high-rise buildings in the Northern and Zheleznodorozhny districts. The full extent of the damage is being determined. Yuri ParakhinMayor of Orel

The city administration has organized an emergency commission. Its participants, together with management companies and territorial departments, will restore damaged houses.

According to Parakhin, if necessary, residents will be offered accommodation in temporary accommodation centers (TAC). They are in constant contact with them.

Earlier, two UAVs fell on a fuel and energy complex facility in Oryol

On the night of January 21, the Ukrainian Armed Forces already tried to attack the Oryol and Tula regions. The air defense forces again managed to repel the attack – all the drones were destroyed. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense reported two attack attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the Smolensk region. Ukrainian UAVs were successfully shot down.

Prior to this, on January 9, Governor Klychkov announced the fall of two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at a fuel and energy complex (FEC) facility in Orel. The attack resulted in a fire. It was quickly localized.

Three people were injured as a result of the attack. They were provided with the necessary assistance, after which two victims refused hospitalization.

The second drone strike hit the Orelenergo enterprise, as a result of which glass was broken in one of the buildings and several people received cuts. After another attack during the day, the drone crashed onto a non-residential building near the village of Malaya Sakhanka. No civilians were injured.