Sustainable, connected, technologically advanced. These are all characteristics that the mobility of tomorrow has in common. A mobility that Stellantis also wants to make as much as possible accessible: for this reason, the Italian-French group has delivered to Paris a fleet of 50 hydrogen vehicles assembled in France and designed for the transport of people with reduced mobility.

Sustainable partnership

A move that falls within the scope of the partnership between Stellantis and Hypean independent operator of hydrogen mobility solutions, who announced that they have reached an agreement for the supply and operation of hydrogen vehicles: the first step of this collaboration will be the delivery starting this year of a first batch of 50 zero-emission taxis for people with reduced mobility in the French capital.

50 hydrogen taxis

The models selected by Stellantis are Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen and Citroën ë-Jumpy Hydrogen: both can accommodate 5 passengers including one in a wheelchair, or 6 passengers without wheelchairs. In both cases, the range of 400 km, the refueling time of 3 minutes, zero emissions when driving and the absence of compromises on the vehicle’s load capacity are all elements that favor the efficient transport of people with motor disabilities. Stellantis and Hype’s long-term goal is to distribute up to 1,000 taxis for persons with reduced mobility by the end of 2024.

It’s just the first step

“I am very proud of this first delivery of 50 Peugeot and Citroën taxis accessible hydrogen fuel cell in Paris, as part of our partnership with Stellantis, which represents an important new step in the development of Hype and in the structuring of the French hydrogen industry – said Mathieu Gardies, CEO and founder of Hype – This fleet of vehicles, which has no equal on the market, will allow us to deploy our zero-emission service for PRMs on the right scale, in the greater Paris region and then in other locations, responding to ecological and public health imperatives and industrialization goals in France. Hype will also arrange access to this carbon neutral service for other taxi operatorsespecially for independent drivers and rental companies”.