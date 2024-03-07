His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory telegram to His Excellency Tamás Szóyok, President of Hungary, on the occasion of his election and taking the constitutional oath as President of Hungary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar congratulatory messages. To His Excellency Tamas Šyuk.