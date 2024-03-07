The Hollywood Academy recovered the traditional red color for the carpet which will receive the nominees for the 96th edition of the Oscars and inaugurated the countdown of the ceremony with the deployment of its almost 300 meters in length.

With the absence of Jimmy Kimmel, the presenter of this gala, and the top executives of the film institution, Janet Yang and Bill Kramer, the organizing team of the awards unrolled a fragment of the carpet this Wednesday before the press, whose full installation is scheduled for Friday.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The return to red after having tried the champagne color for the 95th edition of the Oscars is seen as a return to the stereotypical glamor that has enveloped Hollywood for years and as a response to the discontent shown by followers of this gala for the previous change.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2024 Oscars. Photo by AFP

The red on the floor contrasts with the beige curtains that surround the tent that has blocked the Hollywood Walk of Fame since last February 29 and will remain that way until the morning of March 13, three days after it is taken away. out the cinema festival.

Preparations for the installation of this large carpet only began last Tuesday and they are in the hands of 15 men.

“To put the carpet on everything you need strength to unroll it, which is very heavy,” Felipe Márquez, who has worked on three editions of the Oscar awards.

Márquez said that the part of the carpet that will cover the staircase leading to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (USA) and other fragments still need to be installed.

“First the carpet is laid, it is stretched so that there are no wrinkles, it is stapled and then the seams are made,” the worker originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, and based in California briefly explained.

Both Márquez and his team will have the task of supervising on Sunday that there is no problem with the carpet and if there is, they will be prepared to solve it.

The process to remove it will begin on Monday and it is common for people to come with the hope of keeping a small fragment of it as a souvenir.

The place also registered movement this Wednesday with workers in charge of placing curtains, lights and electricity. Everyone spends at least ten hours a day there so they can get everything ready for Sunday.

And although the passage of cars is blocked, pedestrians (tourists and locals) can still walk on the sidewalks. The most curious come to take photos and try to see something, even if it's just a little, of what awaits the stars.

Christopher Nolan's film 'Oppenheimer' is the big favorite for these awards, leading the nominations with 13 nominations, followed by 'Poor Things', by Yorgos Lanthimos, with 11, and 'Killers of the Flower Moon', by Martin Scorsese, with 10.

Join our Show Chat and receive more news from celebrities

The 2024 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood (Los Angeles, USA) starting at 4:00 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT on Monday) and for the fourth consecutive year the gala will once again have Kimmel as master of ceremonies.