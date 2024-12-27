The Secretary of State for Public Function and the Secretary of State for Social Rights have opened to public hearing the draft order that establishes the criteria to adapt in means and times the access to public employment of people with disabilities.

The Ministry of Public Function has explained in a statement that The standard seeks to update and improve the conditions of participation in the oppositions of this group and guarantee that they do so under conditions of equality.

The text, which has already gone through the prior consultation process, is made available to affected citizens and interested organizations to make additional contributions until January 21.

Among the means provided for in the draft order is the provision of an assistant of job preparation or sign language interpreter, or more additional time in completing the tests depending on the degree of disability of the applicants.