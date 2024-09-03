Toyota Italy has announced the launch of a special limited edition version of the GR Yaris,

a model that has become iconic in the panorama of sports hatchbacks. Called GR Yaris TGR Italy Limited Edition, this version was created to celebrate the first triumph of the Japanese manufacturer in the 1973 rally championship.



Produced in only 51 units, Paying homage to the years since the historic victory, the Limited Edition will sport an exclusive livery inspired by the 1973 Toyota Corolla Coupé Rally Car, reinterpreted in a modern key to match the aggressive lines of the GR Yaris. Completing the look are forged wheels with a Heritage Gold finish, a direct reference to the brand’s sporting heritage.

From a technical point of view, the TGR Italy Limited Edition will be equipped with an automatic transmission and a Tech Pack that includes advanced driver assistance systems such as Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. To further enhance performance, Toyota has chosen Pirelli P Zero™ Trofeo R tires, approved for road use but with racing characteristics, which improve traction, braking and handling of the car.

Available exclusively online from September 9th at a price of €67,500, this Limited Edition offers its 51 future owners not only a car with extraordinary performance, but also a unique purchasing experience. Benefits include test rides with the Rally2 competition car, VIP passes for the entire 2025 TGR Italy season, and the chance to see your name on the Rally2.

The GR Yaris TGR Italy Limited Edition will be officially presented in October, with first deliveries expected by the end of the year.