The Digestive System and Endoscopy Service of the Quirónsalud Infanta Luisa Hospital in Seville has explained that early detection through population screening programs can “significantly reduce mortality associated with colon or colorectal cancer (CRC) “, pointing out that it is “the only tumor that can currently be prevented“.

In depth

As explained the hospital in a note, CRC is one of the “main health concerns in Spaindue to its high incidence.” Specifically, in Seville it has been recorded “an increase in casesthus positioning itself as the second most lethal tumor in the city”, according to recent data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) referring to 2023.

In this sense, the head of the Digestive System and Endoscopy Service at the Quirónsalud Infanta Luisa Hospital, Francisco Javier Romerohas indicated that “the prevalence of risk factors such as a low-fiber, high-fat diet, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, smoking and alcohol consumption, as well as family history, contribute to the high incidence of this disease in Spain“.

However, its early detection through population screening programs “can significantly reduce the associated mortality“, Romero explained, while indicating that CRC develops “through polyps that grow and degenerate over several years, so that at a certain point they transform into a tumor.”

Furthermore, it must be taken into account that CRC is “the only tumor that can be prevented”, a fact that is “fundamental, as it makes it possible, with a good strategy, “its appearance can be avoided or detected at a very early stage”he added.

More details

In line, the specialist has explained that the objective of carrying out systematic tests is “to identify those asymptomatic people at risk of developing colon cancer”, thus allowing treatment “earlier and more effective“Thus, there are two methods of population screening for CRC,”the test or ‘fecal occult blood test’ (FSBT) and ‘colonoscopy‘”, Romero Vázquez has indicated.

Thus, the doctor has explained that the ‘TSOH‘ is a non-invasive method that detects “the presence of blood in the stool, while anticipating that this result may be nonspecific”; given that “a positive response does not always indicate the presence of a polyp with advanced degeneration, which requires performing a ‘colonoscopy‘ to discard it.”

On the other hand, ‘colonoscopy’ is “the most reliable test” to detect not only the presence of polyps with a high rate of degeneration or cancer, but also allows us to identify precancerous lesions, where “the TSOH could be negative, and to resect or remove them at the same time, thus preventing these polyps from in the future they may become a CCR“Vázquez pointed out.

Likewise, the specialist has clarified that screening” It is mainly recommended for people between 50 and 75 years old who are asymptomatic, although guidelines may vary depending on individual risk“, moving forward in some countries such as the US or increasing given the increased life survival observed in recent decades. Those with a family history of colon cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases or inherited syndromes “may require a start earlier and more frequently in testing and are excludedtherefore, of these population screening programs,” the head of the service clarified.

To take into account

In summary, population screening for CRC is “a key strategy to reduce the mortality and morbidity associated with this disease,” he detailed. Early detection and timely treatment “can save many livesbut it is crucial to ensure accessibility and adherence to these programsas well as the continuing education of the population,” the specialist continued.

From the Digestive System and Endoscopy Service of the Quirónsalud Infanta Luisa Hospital they wanted to “raise awareness among the population of the importance of these screening programs and the need to undergoa ‘colonoscopy’ to detect the presence of polyps that could become a colon in the future. CCR“.

To do this, they have created an early detection programe CCR in which they invite “to the population between 50 and 75 years old, asymptomatic and without colonic examinations in the four years prior to performing a screening colonoscopy“, concluded Romero.