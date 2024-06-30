Aron still leader but loses ground
Paul Aron, after the weekend of racing at the Red Bull Ring, maintains the lead in the drivers’ championship thanks to two points finishes. The Estonian driver confirms his quality as a regular driver, a virtue that in a competitive championship like that of Formula 2 always pays off in the long run. However, the Frenchman Hadjar comes close thanks to second place in the Feature Race and the Brazilian Bortoleto who grabbed his first victory in the category on Sunday.
Drivers’ ranking after Austria 2024 (Round 7)
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Paul Aron
|Hitech
|115
|2
|Isaac Hadjar
|Fields
|106
|3
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Invicta
|85
|4
|Zane Maloney
|Rodin
|75
|5
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsport
|75
|6
|Jack Crawford
|DAMS
|65
|7
|Dennis Hauger
|MP Motorsport
|62
|8
|Kush Maini
|Invicta
|52
|9
|Pepe Marti
|Fields
|49
|10
|Andrea Antonelli
|Press
|48
|11
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Van Amersfoort
|42
|12
|Zak O’Sullivan
|ART Grand Prix
|41
|13
|Juan Manuel Correa
|DAMS
|30
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Press
|28
|15
|Amaury Cordeel
|Hi-tech
|23
|16
|Joshua Durksen
|AIX Racing
|22
|17
|Victor Martins
|ART Grand Prix
|21
|18
|Miyata returns
|Rodin
|19
|19
|Richard Verschoor
|Trident
|17
|20
|Roman Stanek
|Trident
|13
|21
|Taylor Barnard
|AIX Racing
|12
|22
|Rafael Villagomez
|Van Amersfoort
|8
Team ranking
|POS.
|Team
|Points
|1
|Campos
|155
|2
|Hitech
|138
|3
|MP Motorsport
|137
|4
|Invicta
|137
|5
|DAMS
|95
|6
|Rodin
|94
|7
|Press
|76
|8
|ART Grand Prix
|62
|9
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|50
|10
|AIX Racing
|34
|11
|Trident
|30
