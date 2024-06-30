Aron still leader but loses ground

Paul Aron, after the weekend of racing at the Red Bull Ring, maintains the lead in the drivers’ championship thanks to two points finishes. The Estonian driver confirms his quality as a regular driver, a virtue that in a competitive championship like that of Formula 2 always pays off in the long run. However, the Frenchman Hadjar comes close thanks to second place in the Feature Race and the Brazilian Bortoleto who grabbed his first victory in the category on Sunday.

Drivers’ ranking after Austria 2024 (Round 7)

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Paul Aron Hitech 115 2 Isaac Hadjar Fields 106 3 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta 85 4 Zane Maloney Rodin 75 5 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport 75 6 Jack Crawford DAMS 65 7 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport 62 8 Kush Maini Invicta 52 9 Pepe Marti Fields 49 10 Andrea Antonelli Press 48 11 Enzo Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort 42 12 Zak O’Sullivan ART Grand Prix 41 13 Juan Manuel Correa DAMS 30 14 Oliver Bearman Press 28 15 Amaury Cordeel Hi-tech 23 16 Joshua Durksen AIX Racing 22 17 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix 21 18 Miyata returns Rodin 19 19 Richard Verschoor Trident 17 20 Roman Stanek Trident 13 21 Taylor Barnard AIX Racing 12 22 Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort 8

Team ranking