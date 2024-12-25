The Government has decided to extend the Moves III Plan, at least until a system is found to improve the current one, which has been proven, by the registered electrification data, to have not been very effective. This measure will avoid a stoppage in the zero-emission vehicle market.

The Government has extended the validity of the Moves III Plan aid for the purchase of electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles and charging points until next June 30, 2025according to the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge. The measure to expand Moves III comes at a crucial moment for the sector, which faces a year of great uncertainty due to the possibility of heavy fines being applied to the sector, according to the association of car dealers in Spain, Faconauto. .

Insufficient progress in the electrification of the market could compromise the current sales figures for combustion vehicles, due to the risk of failing to comply with the emissions limits established by the European Union. Faconauto highlights in this regard that Spain has the potential to accelerate the adoption of electrified mobilitydriven by factors such as the disposable income of part of the population, charging infrastructure in urban areas and the growing supply of electric vehicles. With direct aid for the acquisition, the employers consider it feasible to reach 250,000 registrations of electrified vehicles by the end of 2025representing 25% of the market.

Move towards a direct aid system

The dealer association considers that This extension should be used to advance the design of a new direct aid model that is more effective and accessible for citizens. In this sense, it proposes to advance taking as a reference the operation of the Restart Auto+ Planworked on by the Ministry of Industry with the sector and which is being applied to help those affected by DANA. This model not only facilitates access to direct aid at the time of purchase, but also optimizes the role of dealers in the process and benefits customers.

The 15% tax reduction is maintained

Like Moves III, which is being expanded, the Government has also decided maintain the 15% tax reduction for the acquisition of electrified vehiclesa measure that has proven effective in attracting buyers to these new technologies. At this point, Faconauto insists on the need for this measure to be extended to companieswho play an essential role in electrification.