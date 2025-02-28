The complete video of the anger between Trump and Zelenski: “You are being disrespectful”, “I heard that Putin”

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, who had been invited to Washington by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to sign an agreement to deliver to the American power the commercial exploitation of part of the rare land of the country, had to face the recriminations of both the vice president, JD Vance, and President Trump, who came to accuse him of being World Cup ”.

Transcription of the conversation between President Zelenski, President Trump and Vice President JD Vance

Journalist. What is your message for Ukrainians?

D. Trump. Well, if I didn’t align with them, I would never have an agreement. Hey, they want me to say terrible things about Putin and then say, “Hello, Vladimir, how are we going with the agreement?” This does not work in this way. I am not aligned with Putin. I am not aligned with anyone. I am aligned with the United States of America and the welfare of the world. I am aligned with the world and I want to solve this thing. You see the hatred against Putin. It is very difficult for me to reach an agreement with that type of hatred. He has tremendous hatred and I understand it, but I can tell you that the other side is not exactly in love with him either. So it is not a matter of alignment. I am aligned with the world. I want to leave the resolved thing. I am aligned with Europe. I want to see if we can do this. Do you want it to be hard? I can be harder than any human being you have ever seen. It would be so hard! But you will never have a deal that way, so that’s how it goes.

JD Vance. Look, for four years, the United States of America had a president who appeared in press conferences and talked hard about Vladimir Putin. And then Putin invaded Ukraine and destroyed a significant part of the country. The path for peace and the way for prosperity is perhaps to participate in diplomacy. We have tried Joe Biden’s path to hit our chest and pretend that the words of the president of the United States imported more than the actions of the president of the United States. What makes America a great country is that America participates in diplomacy. That is what President Trump is doing.

Zelenski. Okay. So he occupied parts, large parts of Ukraine and East and Crimea parts. So he occupied it in 2014. So for a lot of years, I am not talking only about Biden, but at that time it was Obama, then President Obama, then President Trump, then President Biden and now President Trump. And, God wants it, Trump will now stop it [a Putin]. But during 2014 nobody stopped it. He only occupied and took. He killed people too. Do you know what the account is?

Trump. 2015.

Zelenski. 2014.

Trump. 2014? I was not here.

Zelenski. Yes, but between 2014 and 2022, the situation was the same, that people have been dying in the contact line. No one stopped it, you know? We had conversations with him. A lot of conversations, bilateral conversations. And we sign an agreement with him as a new president. In 2019 I signed with him the agreement, I signed with him, Macron and Merkel. We sign the fire, the fire. They all told me that he would not abandon him. We sign it with a gas contract. But after that he broke the fire, he killed our people and did not exchange the prisoners. We signed the exchange of prisoners, but he did not. What kind of diplomacy do you mean, what kind of diplomacy are we talking about?

JD Vance. I am talking about the type of diplomacy that will end the destruction of your country.

Zelenski. Yes, but you’re not strong …

JD Vance. Mr. President, Mr. President. With respect, I think it is disrespectful on your part that you come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media. Right now, you are circling and forcing recruits to go to the front because you have troops problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring this conflict to an end.

Zelenski. Have you come to Ukraine, to see what problems we have? You have come once.

JD Vance. I’ve been once. I actually, I have really seen and heard the stories and I know. What happens is that you take people, you take them in a propaganda tour. Mr. President, don’t you agree that you have had problems recruiting people for the Army? And you think it is respectful to come to the oval office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?

Zelenski. There are many questions. Let’s start at the beginning. Of course. First of all, during a war, everyone has problems, even you. But you have a nice ocean and do not feel it now, but you will feel it in the future. God does not want it.

Trump. You don’t know. You don’t know. Don’t tell us what we are going to feel. We are trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we are going to feel.

Zelenski. I am not telling you. I’m answering your questions …

Trump. Because you are not in a position to dictate. That is exactly what you do. You are not in a position to dictate what we are going to feel, you. We are going to feel very … let’s feel very good, very strong. Right now you are not in a very good position. You have allowed yourself to be in a very bad position, and he turns out to be right about it.

Zelenski. From the beginning of the war …

Trump. You don’t have the cards right now.

Zelenski. I’m not playing cards …

Trump. With us you start having letters. But you have no letters right now. You are playing cards. You are playing with the lives of millions of people! You are playing with the third world war! You are playing with the third World War. And what you do is very disrespectful for the country …

Zelenski. With all respect …

Trump. … this country, which has supported you much more than many people have said that.

JD Vance. Have you said ever?

Zelenski. Many times.

JD Vance. No, in this whole meeting, have you said thanks?

Zelenski. Even today …

JD Vance. You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October, did you offer some words of appreciation to the United States of America and the president who is trying to save your country?

Zelenski. Please. You think if you talk very strong about war you go to …

Trump. You are not talking high! He is not talking high. Your country is in trouble.

Zelenski. Can I answer?

Trump. No no. You’ve already talked too much. Your country is in trouble.

Zelenski. I know.

Trump. You will not win this.

Zelenski. President, we are … you know that our country is still strong. From the beginning of the war we have been alone. And we are grateful. I have said thanks at the meeting of this government …

Trump. We have given you during this stupid president 350 billion dollars, we have given you military equipment. You and your men are brave, but they have had to use our … if you had not had our military equipment, this war would have ended in two weeks.

Zelenski. In three weeks, yes, I listened to Putin. In three days.

Trump. Maybe less.

Zelenski. In two weeks. Of course he has said it.

Trump. It will be very difficult to do business like that. I tell you.

JD Vance. You say thanks …

Zelenski. I have appreciated the American people multiple times.

JD Vance. But do not accept that there are disagreements, so we will litigate these disagreements instead of trying to fight for them in front of the American media when you know you are wrong. We know you are wrong.

Trump. But once, I think it is good that the American people see what is happening. I think it’s very important. That is why I have allowed this to continue for so long. You have to be grateful. You don’t have the cards.

Zelenski. I am grateful.

Trump. You are buried there. Your people are dying. They are running out of soldiers. Listen. You are running out of soldiers. It would be a great agreement. And you come with “I don’t want a stop the fire, I don’t want a fire,” I want to go and I want this … Look, if you can get the fire a stop now I tell you to take it, so that the bullets stop flying and your men stop being killed.

Zelenski. Of course I want to stop war, but

Trump. But you say you don’t want a stop the fire …

Zelenski. With guarantees.

Trump. I want a high fire. Because you will have a stop the fire before an agreement.

Zelenski. What I told you was one with guarantees. Ask our people on a high fire, what do they think. You don’t care that …

Trump. That was not with me. That was a guy called Biden who was not an intelligent person. That was with Obama …

Zelenski. It was your president …

Trump. Excuse me. That was with Obama, who gave you sheets, and I gave you Javelins. I gave you the Javelins to destroy all those tanks. Obama gave you sheets. In fact, the headline is: “Obama gave sheets and Trump gave Javelins.” You have to be more grateful. Because, let me tell you, you don’t have the cards. With us, you have letters. But without us, you have no letter.

Journalist. One more question for the vice president.

Trump. It will be difficult to do so because attitudes have to change.

Journalist. What happens if Russia breaks this time? What happens if Russia breaks peace conversations?

Trump. What are you saying?

JD Vance. It’s asking what happens if Russia breaks the high fire …

Trump. But what if anything? What happens if a bomb falls on your head right now? OKEY? The agreement broke because they did not respect Biden. They did not respect Obama. They respect me. Let me tell you, Putin went through a hell of things with me. He went through an absurd witch hunt in which Russia already used him … Russia, Russia, Russia. Have you ever heard of it? That was a false scam of Hunter Biden, by Joe Biden. Hillary Clinton, the suspect Adam Schiff. It was a Democratic scam, and we had to go through all this. And he went through it. We do not end at war. And he went through it. And he was accused of all those things he had nothing to do with.

That left Hunter Biden’s bathroom. Hunter Biden’s bedroom came. It was disgusting. And then they said “Oh, Oh, the hell laptop was prepared by Russia, the 51 agents.” All that was a scam. And he had to deal with it. I was being accused of all that. All I can say is this: he may have broken agreements with Obama and Bush, and there may be agreements with Biden. He did it. Maybe. Or maybe he didn’t. I don’t know what happened, but he didn’t break them with me. He wants to reach an agreement. I don’t know if you can reach an agreement. The problem is that I have empowered you to be a strong uncle and I don’t know if you would be a strong uncle without the United States. And your people are very brave. But you, you … they are going to reach an agreement or we are out. And if we are out, you will fight it. I don’t think it’s going to be pretty, but you’ll fight it. But you don’t have the cards. But once we sign this agreement, you are in a much better position. But you are not acting at all grateful. And that is not a beautiful thing.

I will be honest. That is not a beautiful thing. Very good. I think we have seen enough. What do you think? This will be good television. I will say that. We will see what we can do about what he … You know what I mean. The return of this is … we’ll see …