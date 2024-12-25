The Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Henri, who will turn 70 in April, announced in his Christmas speech the date of his abdication to his eldest son, William: on October 3, 2025.

Enrique, father of four other children, announced his decision to hand over his duties to his firstborn, 43, on June 23 last, Luxembourg National Day, at the headquarters of the city’s Philharmonic.

And on October 8, he named his heir lieutenant representative, the first step to begin the path of abdication. Enrique’s message refers to his passage to the throne, accompanied by Grand Duchess Maria Theresa: “When I look back today, after almost 25 years, I do so with deep gratitude and humility. It has been a period during which Luxembourg “You have come a long way and I am pleased to have been able to be part of that journey with you, along with the Grand Duchess.”

“It has been a quarter of a century of challenges, opportunities and hopes for a better future: of technological and economic progress, of social change, but also of many conflicts. They were all moments that made us reflect and brought us closer as a nation. And we have stood together to make Luxembourg even more attractive and sustainable. “I firmly believe in the next generation.”

Grand Duchess María Teresa, accused of mistreatment of employees

” You will take responsibility for a world that, hopefully, is more peaceful and sustainable. For most of my generation, the time has come to retire. It is a natural process that has its reason for being. This also applies to me. “Today, the Grand Duchess and I are pleased to inform you that Prince William and Princess Stephanie will succeed us on October 3, 2025. I know that they will do everything they can to contribute to the well-being of our country.”

Grand Duke Henry of Luxembourg and his wife, accused of mistreatment in palace service. Getty Images

Enrique de Luxembourg married the Cuban María Teresa Mestre, 68 years old. Together they had four children: Guillermo, Félix, Luis, Sebastián and Alejandra. The Grand Duchess is a controversial character who has received harsh criticism for the way she treats the service, which has led her to be accused of mistreatment. The fear that his figure produces has been a very prominent topic in the public life of the grand duchy.