Governor: 600 people were evacuated in Belgorod due to ammunition found

Belgorod authorities announced the evacuation of about 600 people living in 323 private houses within a radius of 500 meters from the site where unexploded ordnance was discovered on Krasnoarmeyskaya Street. About this on Wednesday, January 3, in his Telegram– regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the channel.

Everyone is invited to go to temporary accommodation centers, where, according to the head of the region, they will be provided with hot meals and tea. The houses from which the residents will be removed will be guarded by the police, municipal guards and self-defense until the full return of the owners, Gladkov added.