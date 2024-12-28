The Government delegate is ironic and points out that Mazón “will know which one to stick with” of his “various” versions

The Government delegate in the Valencian Community and new Secretary of Equality of the PSOE, Pilar Bernabé, has indicated that, in relation to what happened on the afternoon of the DANA on October 29, the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, “will know which one to stay with” of its “various” versions. “What the Generalitat has to dedicate itself to is work,” he stated.

In these terms, Bernabé spoke this Saturday in statements to the media after attending the event held at the headquarters of the Alanna Organization on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the approval of the Organic Law on Comprehensive Protection Measures against Gender Violence.

“There is a question that has not yet been explained and that is why it was not where it should be, why it did not respond when it had to respond and why the decisions were not made when they had to be made,” the Government delegate stressed, time that has asked “why they did not act when the special emergency plan was activated on November 24, why the appropriate measures were not taken.”

In his opinion, “this is what has to be explained.” “Citizens have to be patient when listening to these issues,” he stated.

Bernabé has indicated that the afternoon that the floods that devastated the province of Valencia occurred, she was heading to the Valencian town of Utiel, but she returned when the Cecopi meeting was called: “I connected to Cecopi and I did not disconnect until they told me to remove the camera and the audio because they were going to think, and it took an hour.”

Regarding the statements of the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in which Mazón has defended and has declined to value the food he had on DANA day, Bernabé has shown his “surprise” because Feijóo “sets an example of good management and Mazón’s work is of good government.” “Let all Spaniards assess whether that is the government they want,” he highlighted.

Bernabé has stated that they will continue working “providing all their capabilities.” In this sense, he specified that the Government has allocated “10,000 million euros in direct aid that is not returned, that has no interest, that is against the ‘fake news’ that they have dedicated themselves to spreading in recent weeks, which has caused pain, insecurities and that many people who have the right to them do not ask for them.” “It’s indecent,” he lamented.

Likewise, he has invited the Consell to “focus on working and giving the answers it has to give in the spaces where it has to give them.” “They have already responded that they are not going to deliver that invoice within Les Corts,” he denounced.

Aid for renaturalization

Asked about the aid from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) with 40 million for urban renaturalization that will prioritize municipalities affected by DANA, Bernabé stressed that the Government “has mobilized 16.5 billion in different royal decrees for the reconstruction of the province of Valencia and the areas affected by DANA, 40 million euros in a part that has to do with renaturalization.

In this sense, he has defended that this aid for renaturalization “is in line with all the projects that are being launched in the European Union in this matter.” “From the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation we have already mobilized 250 million euros for the recovery of the ravine channels and the work that will be carried out in the coming months to carry out general planning,” he indicated.

“What the Generalitat has to dedicate itself to is work, they have the tools to do it, to invest and to mobilize all their own resources,” he emphasized, while stating that all Valencians “are knowledgeable and aware of the capacity that the Consell has with its budget to move the province of Valencia forward.”

In this sense, he pointed out that “perhaps if he dedicated himself more to that and not to looking line by line at what the Spanish government mobilizes and invests, he would not remain an anecdote and above all he would dedicate himself to working and developing his own budget”.

The Government delegate in the Valencian Community has stated that “it is true that its budget is reduced because it has dedicated itself to removing taxes from the richest.” “Thanks to taxes we have 19,000 members of State security forces, military personnel and public servants working in this emergency,” he concluded.