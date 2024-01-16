The fourth meeting on Ukraine, held in Davos, Switzerland, turned out to be a failure for Kyiv and its Western hosts, except for the “family” photograph of the event participants taken there. This was stated on January 16 in an official statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The diplomat noted that China traditionally refused to participate in the event held on January 14. And many other countries of the world majority “were present at a reduced level and as observers,” and therefore this format can hardly be called “full-fledged.”

“In addition, disagreements between the represented countries have deepened. Despite the increase in their number, Ukraine and the West failed to achieve either the expansion of the anti-Russian camp or the adoption of the final document. Even the communiqué of the chairmen – Ukraine and Switzerland – contains a note that the document does not reflect the opinions of all participants,” noted on website departments.

From January 15 to 19, the traditional World Economic Forum 2024 (WEF) is taking place in Davos, which is attended by representatives of different countries. The meeting on the Ukrainian “peace formula” was held the day before the event as an attempt to “gather as many personalities and as many countries as possible into the Ukrainian camp,” noted Guy Mettan, a member of the cantonal parliament of Geneva.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting on the Ukrainian “peace formula” in Davos is talk for the sake of talk, and such a process cannot be aimed at achieving results.

The news is being updated