Around half of Spain will have frost at nightin the early morning and shortly after dawn during this weekend, which will be the last of the year 2024, while during the day there will be sunny skies or fog.

During the weekend the anticyclonic weather and rains will be very scarce. They are only weakly expected in points in the extreme north of the peninsula, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Temperatures will continue to drop and night frosts will gain in intensity and extentso that on Sunday they will affect a good part of both plateaus and moors in the central area.

The Aemet prediction, collected by Servimedia, indicates that this Saturday capitals such as Basin (-4 degrees); Granada and Palencia (-3); Ávila, León, Soria, Teruel and Valladolid (-2); Albacete, Burgos, Ciudad Real, Córdoba, Salamanca, Segovia and Toledo (-1), and Guadalajara, Pamplona and Zamora (0).









The same thing will happen on Sunday in Cuenca, León and Palencia (-3); Ávila, Burgos, Ciudad Real, Pamplona, ​​Segovia and Zamora (-2); Badajoz, Guadalajara, Soria, Teruel, Toledo and Valladolid (-1), and Cáceres, Lleida and Logroño (0).

During the day it will be colder this Saturday in Zamora (4 degrees at most), Lleida and Valladolid (8), and on Sunday in Zamora (4) and Lleida, Palencia and Valladolid (7).

On the other hand, the hottest capitals will be Santa Cruz de Tenerife (24), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (23) and Málaga (19) on Saturday, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife (23), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (22) and Almería and Málaga on Sunday (19).

Fog banks

On the other hand, this weekend the fog banks in large areas of the interiorpersistent especially in points of the northern half and which may be freezing fogs (the droplets that make them freeze when they touch the surface and can form ice sheets) and go with cencellada (crystals or needles of soft ice on solid surfaces due to to the freezing of water droplets in contact with trees, streetlights, etc.).

«The probability of freezing fogs will be greater in the Northern Plateau, but they cannot be ruled out in parts of the interior of Catalonia and eastern Aragon. In those areas where the fog is persistent, the atmosphere will be very cold throughout the day and it may not even reach five degrees in the central hours of the day,” added Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for the Aemet.

In the rest of the country, somewhat higher temperatures are expected, but, in general, with the cold atmosphere of this time of year.

In the Canary Islands, cloudy skies will continue due to haze, a phenomenon that, in addition to reducing visibility, worsens air quality.