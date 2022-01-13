In Liverpool, England, the girl decided to take revenge on her former lover and achieved his arrest and detention for 81 hours. About it writes Liverpool Echo.

20-year-old Courtney Island-Ainsworth created 30 fake Instagram accounts and from each of them wrote dozens of threatening messages to herself, allegedly on behalf of her former partner, 22-year-old Louis Jolly. In the text “Jolly” threatened her with violence and reprisals.

Island Ainsworth filed a police report ten times and accused the young man of stalking and harassment. The police detained Jolly six times and held him in custody for a total of 81 hours. The man was charged with stalking, issued a protection order and released on bail. As a result, he lost his job and was forced to comply with a curfew.

Related materials:

During the investigation, police officers turned to Meta (formerly Facebook) to obtain information about the accounts from which the threats were received. It turned out that at least 17 of them were registered with the Island-Ainsworth Post Office. During the interrogation, the girl pleaded guilty, and the charges were dropped from Jolly.

The British lawyer said that his client suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which should affect the sentence.

Earlier, the girl said that her unfaithful boyfriend wanted to return to her after betrayal. Then she asked him to get a tattoo with her name on his arm to prove the seriousness of his intentions.