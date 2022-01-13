Toyota do Brasil announced, this Wednesday (12), the arrival of the 2023 lineup of the Corolla and Corolla Cross. The new versions are now available at dealerships (prices below). The main novelty is in security. Both models now offer Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) technology as standard. Previously, only hybrid versions were equipped with the system.

The package includes a Forward Pre-Collision System (PCS), which uses the millimeter-wave camera and radar to detect vehicles traveling on streets and roads. “If the system detects the possibility of a collision, it alerts the driver through audible and visual warnings, and activates braking assistance to avoid or reduce the damage caused by them. In the Corolla Cross, the system also detects pedestrians and cyclists”, informs Toyota in a statement.

The Lane Keeping Assist (LTA) System with Lane Departure Alert (LDA) function, under certain circumstances, is designed to detect lane deviations when dividing lines are visible. “On hearing and seeing the alerts, and after verifying that it is safe to do so, the vehicle should be redirected to the center of the lane. This system also includes assisted driving functionality which, with LTA, observes road markings and makes adjustments to help you maintain your position, applying extra steering support and sounding an audible alert.

Marina Willish: ‘Electric and combustion cars will have equal prices’

Automatic high beams (AHB) are a safety system that helps the driver see more clearly at night without distracting other drivers. “The AHB works with an on-board camera to detect the headlights of oncoming vehicles and the taillights of vehicles ahead and automatically switches between the high and low beams accordingly,” the company said.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is a system similar to the “cruise control” that allows driving at a predetermined constant speed. “The ACC uses the millimeter-wave radar mounted on the front grille and the on-board designed camera to detect vehicles, calculate their distance and adjust speed to help maintain a predetermined distance from vehicle to vehicle.” .

The Corolla has innovations in passenger comfort and convenience with an induction cell phone charger in the Altis Premium and Altis Premium Hybrid versions, an item previously only present in the GR-S version. “The Altis Hybrid, XEI and GLi versions of the Corolla received front and rear parking sensors to facilitate parking maneuvers and provide more convenience and safety for occupants and other road users. The XRE and XR versions of the Corolla Cross, which already had rear sensors, also received front sensors in the 2023 lineup,” Toyota said.

The Corolla Cross had updates to the instrument panel and on-board computer of the XRE and XRV Hybrid versions, which hit the market with a 7-inch TFT digital color screen, the same already available in the top XRX Hybrid version.

In 2021, 41,900 Corolla units were licensed, a growth of 4.3% compared to 2020. The Corolla Cross, which arrived in March last year, had 34,253 units licensed until December. The new 2023 Corolla and Corolla Cross lines are guaranteed for five years or 150,000 km.

See the prices of the Corolla 2023 line:

