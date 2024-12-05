Although reading has lost weight compared to other forms of entertainment or training due to the rise of new technologies and platforms, reading continues to be one of the favorite pastimes of many people, as well as one of the most powerful ways to increase your knowledge and grow as person.

This is a habit that, as we said, many of the most intelligent and successful people have, and on many occasions reading gives us a new perspective on something or how to deal with things that we would never have discovered otherwise.

On this occasion, Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, wanted to share for Christmas some of his literary recommendations with which, according to him, you will be able to “understand the world around us”.And the titles it recommends are for understand from the past to the future, including current events and the rise of Artificial Intelligence and the important technological advances that “are changing the way we live, learn and love.”

These are the books recommended by Bill Gates for Christmas

An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin : This volume is the author’s autobiography focused on her love story with her husband, Richard Goodwin, advisor to Presidents Kennedy and Johnson. This book contains lessons of leadership in difficult times, as well as political and historical reflections that can be applied to today’s cases.

The Anxious Generation, by Jonathan Haidt: A very interesting book that focuses on the mass adoption of smartphones and the continued use of social networks by Generation Z and how this is affecting their mental health. For Gates, this book is essential for every parent or educator, since it not only exposes the problem but also includes proposals to solve it.

Engineering in Plain Sight, by Grady Hillhouse: This book could be summarized as "how the modern world works", in the sense that its author, who is a civil engineer, explains the functioning of the everyday infrastructures that we come across every day, from roads, the cable system to that the internet reaches every house or anything you can think of.

"The Coming Wave" by Mustafa Suleyman: For Gates, this is his favorite book on AI, because it analyzes how this technology is going to revolutionize our lives, in addition to its future opportunities and risks.