The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, stated this Thursday from Brussels that he does not give credibility to the alleged payment of illegal commissions by the organizer of the Koldo case, Víctor de Aldama, to the then minister José Luis Ábalos in exchange for public works concessions. , although he has indicated that his department is going to “review those contracts” to check “if there is anything strange.”

“What I have been able to see (..) is an underlined investment annex, as evidence it really has little value“Puente argued in statements to the press upon his arrival at a meeting of European Transport Ministers, when asked if he plans to launch a new audit to examine the aforementioned tenders.

In this sense, the minister has clarified that “not as much as an audit”, but that these contracts will be “reviewed” to check the procedures and “see if there is anything strange”.

Puente has stressed that the procedures for awarding public works “involve many people”, from the State Attorney’s Office to “a lot of technicians”, but that “neither the minister nor any politician are (present)”. Therefore, he added, it is “very difficult” for events such as those reported by Aldama to occur.

“I have to check it, but it seems quite complex to me. But we are going to check, we are going to see that list, verify the procedures and see if there is anything strange,” said the minister, before stating that “Honestly no” gives credibility to the accusations against Ábaloswhich he will declare voluntarily next week.

“I was not there at that time, we have to see it, but it sounds very strange to me considering what the adjudication procedures are,” he continued. “I would have to see it to believe it and it would still cost me“, he settled, when asked if he still trusts Ábalos despite Aldama’s accusations in his brief before the Supreme Court.