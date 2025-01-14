Joaquín Sánchez is much more than the footballer who once defended the shields of clubs like the Betis or the Valencia. Joaquín Sánchez is also the father of a family in which union and love are everything.

The former Betic married Susana Saborido in 2005. The ceremony took place in El Puerto de Santa María, in Cádiz. They are already They have been together for 20 years and, today, they have become one of the most established media couples.

However, there are not just the two of them on the Sánchez-Saborido team. A few years later two small members joined: Daniela and Salma. But who are they? We know the most personal side of daughters of Joaquín Sánchez.

How old are Daniela and Salma, Joaquín Sánchez’s daughters?

After the wedding, Joaquín and Susana were clear that, although they would enjoy marriage alone for a time, they would later expand their family. For this reason, on September 22, 2006, Danielathe oldest. This 2024 met the 18 years and her parents wanted to have a luxury detail with her. They gave him nothing more and nothing less than a black Mercedes sports car valued at more than 60,000 euros.









The former soccer player also published a photo on Instagram to congratulate her. «Today you become of age. Enjoy life with love and respect. “I love you very much,” he expressed.

Four years later he came into the world Salma. The most curious thing about the two sisters is that their birthdays are just one day apart. This September 23, the little girl did 14 years.

For Joaquín, his daughters and his wife are three fundamental pillars. And they have always been at your side during your professional career. Although the Betic has spoken about them with complete naturalness and has shown them on social networks, now he wanted them to be part of his television projects. Specifically, they are part of the docureality ‘The Captain in America’, which will premiere soon on Antena 3. Viewers will accompany the family during their RV adventure across the United States.

The daughters and wife of Joaquín Sánchez



GTRES





What do Daniela and Salma do?

As we have seen, Daniela has just turned 18 and Salma is still in her teens. It is known that The oldest recently graduated from high school.. There are no details about the little girl but, due to her age, she will continue studying.

Although they are still young and have a long way to go, Joaquín Sánchez’s daughters have already found their place as influencers. The sisters have thousands of followers on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok and upload content regularly. In addition, ‘The Captain in America’ will serve as an impetus to attract a much larger audience.

their boyfriends

Salma is the youngest and it is still early to talk about couples. Instead, It is known that Daniela already knows love. And the eldest daughter of Joaquín Sánchez maintains a relationship with Javier Sánchez, Betis youth player. The young woman has several videos with him on her profiles, dancing or doing viral challenges. In fact, many people have asked him if the boy has not been with the family during his trip to the United States.

Daniela and Salma’s hobbies

Both Daniela and Salma share the same hobby. They both love it skiing. They have photographs in the snow on their social networks and enjoying this sport together.

Joaquín Sánchez’s daughters are also fans of the motorcycles and they have gone to see a MotoGP race. Travel to discover the most peculiar places in the world is another of his interests.