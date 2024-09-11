On September 10, 2024, Ubisoft held a presentation and made two important announcements about The Crew 2 and The Crew MotorfestThis has to do with offline modes for both games to ensure their future viability.

The news will certainly please those who own these games. All because it will not be a repeat of what happened with the first title in the series, which is no longer playable.

Stéphane Beley, Senior Creative Director of the franchise at Ivory Tower studio, commented at the Ubisoft event ‘We want to acknowledge that some of you have expressed concerns about access to The Crew games’.

To the above, he added ‘Today, we would like to express our commitment to the future of The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest. We are currently exploring different solutions, and can confirm an offline mode to ensure long-term access to both titles.’.

But why the original The Crew went offline on March 31st? According to Ubisoft, the game had already been supported for a decade and understands that players who still enjoyed it are disappointed. But this was necessary due to future server infrastructure and licensing limitations.

The idea is that Ivory Tower is to offer the best racing game experience with the newest installments, the first of which came out in 2018 and the second in 2023.

We heard your concerns about access to The Crew games Today, we want to express our commitment to the future of The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest. We can confirm an offline mode to ensure long term access to both titles, stay tuned for more news in the next months. pic.twitter.com/KDlz8h09OT — The Crew Motorfest (@TheCrewGame) September 10, 2024

At that time Ubisoft thanked the players who enjoyed the first The Crew and who contributed to creating a great community that is still alive thanks to The Crew 2 and The Crew MotorfestThis is how this publisher and developer intends for both games to remain viable in the future, especially after receiving new content.

