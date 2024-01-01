passengers on a plane They celebrated the New Year twice, after moving to a long-haul destination that gave the impression of taking a time trip to the past.

The flight travelers NH106 of the Star Alliance airline association, They experienced a particular perception of time when embarking on a transfer from Asia to the United States on the first day of 2024.

According to the media 'UHN Plus', the plane took off from Tokyo, Japan, at 12:50 in the morning on January 1, 2024 and It landed in the city of Los Angeles, on the North American continent, still on December 31, 2023.



Due to the direction of the Earth's rotation and time zones, the passengers almost had a trip back in time.thanks to the fact that the Asian capital is 17 hours ahead of the American city.

For this reason, the flight, which left early on January 1, managed to arrive at the port at 5:50 pm on the previous date to the town of California, after crossing the Pacific Ocean, which is on the line international time change, right between the east coast of Asia and the west coast of North America.

With a duration of nine hours and 40 minutes, this type of route covers 1,117 kilometers, approximately on each journey, according to the 'FlightAware' recorded itinerary.

This also occurs with other air trips that undertake journeys from the Asian continent to America. Well, when crossing the line they must be delayed almost a day and vice versa; Those traveling in the opposite direction must go ahead.

Without a doubt, a curious and interesting area that seems to defy the laws of time as it is known until now. An opportunity to experience a change of dates, whether returning or going forward to the routine, just with the change of time zones and your location.

