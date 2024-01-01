A man tried to kidnap a four-year-old boy while his family was shopping at the Lehigh Acres Walmart., in Lee County, Florida. The attempted kidnapping was captured by the store's security cameras and the video helped local police identify the criminal, who was arrested an hour later.

On December 29, 2023, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno's office was alerted of an attempted kidnapping of a minor. Upon responding to the call at the Walmart store, officers had access to surveillance video and they were able to take action to stop the man who tried to take a four-year-old child.

“The use of the most advanced technology is essential to solve crimes quickly and effectively,” the sheriff said through his official social networks. The surveillance video recorded the moment in which the man takes the child by the wrist and makes him walk, trying to abduct him, an action that is stopped by a relative of the minor. The officers identified the criminal as Pablo Pintueles Hernández.

“Officers worked tirelessly alongside analysts from our Real-Time Intelligence Center to identify the suspect. Together, Analysts and agents used advanced technology to quickly identify and locate Pintueles Hernández. One hour after the incident, the agents went to Pintueles Hernández's residence, where his identity was confirmed,” the police agency indicated in the publication in which it shared the security video.

The man took advantage of the moment when the minor was alone to try to kidnap him.

Florida kidnapper will face justice



According to the officers' investigations, Pablo Pintueles Hernández not only grabbed the child and forced him to walk in his direction, he also restricted his movement and ordered him to walk, telling him “Let's go!” Thanks to the timely intervention of his family member, the infant is safe. While officers established probable cause and arrested the attacker for unlawful detention of a child 13 years of age or younger.

“What this criminal did is incredibly disturbing,” shared Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “I never want anyone in Lee County to feel unsafe, especially going on a simple shopping trip. “My team will stop at nothing to ensure that criminals like this face the consequences of their actions,” the law enforcement officer said.