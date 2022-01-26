The first Russian Olympians flew to China from Sheremetyevo Airport on Wednesday evening, January 26th.

Among them are the women’s hockey team, short track skaters. Unfortunately, all members of the Russian Olympic bobsleigh team could not go to Beijing; on Tuesday, PCR tests for coronavirus of three of them showed a positive result.

As reported “Sport-Express”, COVID-19 was found in Alexei Pushkarev, dispersing Vasily Kondratenko and skeletonist Nikita Tregubov.

Athletes are in self-isolation and will be able to join the team only if they pass two negative tests before the start of training in China.

The flight with the Russian athletes on board departed at 21:05 (Moscow time) and is due to land at Beijing Capital Airport at 04:00 (Moscow time).

The day before, the Russian Figure Skating Federation announced that figure skater Mikhail Kolyada had a coronavirus infection. At the Winter Olympics in Beijing, he will be replaced by Evgeny Semenenko in the national team.

Earlier that day, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) approved the composition of the team for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Olympic delegation of the national team of the Russian Federation includes 461 representatives, of which 212 athletes – 103 women and 109 men. The ROC noted that the issue of providing two additional quotas in the male mogul (freestyle) is currently being resolved. Therefore, there may still be single changes in the list of participants.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping said on December 31, 2021, the Chinese authorities will do everything possible to “present the magnificent Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022 to the world.”

The Beijing Olympic Games will be held from 4 to 20 February.