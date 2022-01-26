After the predictions of AMD, Nvidia and Intel, on the much hoped for end of the ‘chip crisis‘, even the White House has released an official report on the subject, in contrast to what was declared by the aforementioned houses. Compared to what has been declared by AMD and Nvidia, which see the crisis dissolve by the second half of this year (Intel, at the beginning of 2023), the United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo it is much more pessimistic.

Between a demand 17% higher than in 2019, a crisis affecting all production models, from 5 to 800nm, and a slowdown in wafer production, we are very far from seeing a resolution of the problem in the short term. This is what is shown by the report, with the United States ready to allocate 52 billion dollars for the national production of semiconductors, even if its process was not easy:

“The semiconductor supply chain remains fragile and it is essential that Congress approves funding for the chips as soon as possible“, reads a statement by Raimondo, in a press release entitled” The data on semiconductors in commerce confirm the urgent need for Congress to approve the innovation and competition law “.

This should lead to a general lowering of prices, not only for the various devices but also for the ever-growing electric cars.

Source: theverge.com