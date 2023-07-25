The Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was sentenced this Monday to a fine for having disobeyed the police during a protest in which the port of Malmö was blocked, in a trial held in that southern Swedish city.

The 20-year-old activist appeared in court shortly after 11:00 a.m. for the trial against her, without answering questions from the press.

On June 19, Thunberg “participated in a demonstration that disrupted traffic” and “refused to obey police orders, that he was asking him to leave the place,” according to the accusation sheet, to which the agency had access AFP.

“It is correct that I was in that place that day, and it is correct that I received an order that I did not listen to, but I want to deny the crime,” Thunberg told the court when asked about the charges against her.

Thunberg claimed that she acted out of necessity, given the “climate emergency”.

After a brief trial, the court sentenced her to fine SEK 1,500 ($144, €130) and pay SEK 1,000 ($96, €86) to a Swedish fund. for crime victims.

The action was organized by the environmental NGO Ta Tillbaka Framtiden (“Ask for the Future”), whose activists they blocked the entrance and exit of the port of Malmö to protest against the use of fossil fuels.

A Swedish court condemns Greta Thunberg: “We are definitely not going to back down on this […] We know we can’t save the world by following the rules, because the rules have to be changed.” pic.twitter.com/uK3AgeQpvG — The HuffPost (@ElHuffPost) July 24, 2023

“We are not going to beat a retreat,” reacted the activist after the verdict was announced.

“It is absurd that those who act on scientific data, those who block the fossil fuel industry, are the ones who have to pay the price,” he added.

A few hours later, she was evicted along with five other activists for once again refusing to obey the orders of the security forces as the group blocked the city’s port, according to police and an AFP photographer.

