Now only the official announcement is missing but it is practically confirmed that the new chapter of the series is called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3and now it seems to be too leaked The logo due to a very particular situation.

In fact, everything started from a promotional initiative on the Monster Energy drink, whose packaging shows, in some versions, what appears to be the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 logo, in addition to the presence of the usual Captain Price and also a mysterious figure in the background.

Although it cannot be taken for official yet, we are rather inclined to consider it probable given that the promotional material seems real and the title of the game has been practically confirmed by Activision itself, or almost.