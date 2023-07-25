Now only the official announcement is missing but it is practically confirmed that the new chapter of the series is called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3and now it seems to be too leaked The logo due to a very particular situation.
In fact, everything started from a promotional initiative on the Monster Energy drink, whose packaging shows, in some versions, what appears to be the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 logo, in addition to the presence of the usual Captain Price and also a mysterious figure in the background.
Although it cannot be taken for official yet, we are rather inclined to consider it probable given that the promotional material seems real and the title of the game has been practically confirmed by Activision itself, or almost.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the image leaked
The image portrayed in the photos leaked online shows the usual Captain Price in his typical representation, but aother figure which at the moment has not been well identified and which will probably play an important role in the new chapter.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 should arrive this year, probably in November, following the standard setting of the Activision Blizzard series. At this point we await an official announcement from the publisher, who will probably also organize an event within Call of Duty: Warzone 2 to prepare for the presentation of the new chapter. Evidently, Monster Energy will play a major role in promoting the game.
#Call #Duty #Modern #Warfare #logo #chapter #leaks #online
Leave a Reply