Brown adipose tissueB.A.T.also known as brown fat, improves exercise performance and promotes healthy aging, according to a large new study by researchers at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (USA).

Unlike normal white fatwhich stores energy, Brown fat helps the body stay warm and boosts metabolism. According to the authors of the study published in ‘Aging‘, this process can also help protect against conditions such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

This research perspective highlights the main conclusions of multiple studies on brown fat. Although most studies have shown that exercise regulates the activation of B.A.T. and increases its density, relatively few have demonstrated that BAT itself can increase directly exercise performance.

A notable example is that of mice’RGS14 knockout‘, a genetically modified group known for their increased longevity. When it was transplanted B.A.T. From these mice to normal mice, the recipients showed increased endurance when running just three days after transplant. In contrast, brown fat from unmodified mice took much longer to produce similar improvements.

These results highlight the unique properties of BAT to improve physical performance. The researchers also highlighted that BAT improves blood circulation and reduces cellular stress, which could help combat age-related muscle loss, fatigue, and metabolic decline.

The authors suggest that treatments designed to mimic the benefits of brown fat could drive to innovative approaches to improve energy levels, maintain a healthy weight and support heart health.

“In view of the BAT’s ability to mediate healthy longevity and improve exercise performanceit is likely that a pharmaceutical analogue of BAT sand becomes a novel therapeutic modality“say the authors of the study.

In conclusion, continued research on this topic may lead to the development of promising new therapies to help older adults lead a more active life while reducing the risk of age-related chronic conditions.