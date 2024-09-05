A soft voice sings as a series of pampered and extravagantly groomed dogs pose. “I am delicate, authentic, charismatic, sensitive, enigmatic, rebellious, fresh, irresistible, clean,” says the voice. “Because I am not just a dog. I am Fefé.”

Dolce & Gabbana’s ad for Fefé, its new “alcohol-free fragrance” specifically for dogs, contains “the warm and enveloping notes of ylang, the clean and enveloping touch of musk and the woody and creamy nuances of sandalwood,” the company’s website says. And it costs $99.

The perfume has been certified by Safe Pet Cosmetics, an independent veterinary organization in Italy that validates the safety of products for animals, Dolce & Gabbana said. But is it a good idea to spray your furry companion with it?

“This is for the benefit of the owner, not the dogs,” said Daniel Mills, a professor of veterinary behavioral medicine at the University of Lincoln in England.

Dogs rely heavily on smell to navigate the world, which is filled with subtle scent cues from other dogs, humans, food and potential dangers, Mills explained. Applying strong scents can disguise these important cues, perhaps causing social problems and confusion among dogs. Changing a dog’s scent can also cause other dogs to misidentify it, potentially leading to aggression or social rejection.

“Overall, it’s a terrible idea,” Mills said.

Dolce & Gabbana isn’t alone in the world of dog perfumes. Hownd, a dog food and grooming company, makes Peach Bum Natural Parfum for Lady Dogs, while dog grooming brand Peanut and Pickle offers a selection of fragrances, including coconut, mint and grapefruit, for both adult dogs and puppies. Even Queen Elizabeth II, known for her love of canines, created her own dog perfume in 2022: the “Happy Hounds Dog Cologne.”

Some sweet-smelling oils, such as lavender, can have a calming effect on animals, which can be useful for purposes such as transportation, said Donald M. Broom, a professor of animal welfare at the University of Cambridge. But other scents, such as musk, can have a negative effect.

Anna Judson, president of the British Veterinary Association, said dog scent could also mask underlying health problems. “If your dog is smelling, it could be due to a skin condition or other health issues,” she said.

“If your dog wants to rub himself in coyote poop or fox poop, that’s his choice,” Mills said. “But if he’s sprayed with Dolce & Gabbana, that’s not his choice.”

“We need to be much more respectful of dogs and their wishes,” he added.