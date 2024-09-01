ANDColombian of Spanish origin David Alonso (CFMoto) remained the leader of the Moto3 world championship, by finishing in fourth place at the Aragon Grand Prix, which he dominated for much of the race but in the end had to overcome some problems with his machine.

18-year-old Spaniard José Antonio Rueda (KTM) claimed his first Grand Prix victory by winning at the Motorland circuit in Alcañiz.

Joining Rueda on the podium in Alcañiz were Dutchman Collin Veijer (Husqvarna) and Italian Luca Lunetta (Honda), the rookie of the season, who ousted Spaniard Iván Ortolá (KTM) from that position, having been unable to move beyond twelfth place in the lead.

In the overall standings, Alonso has 237 points and 85 ahead of the second-placed driver, who is now Veijer.

Alonso dominated the race, but could not maintain the pace

Alonso, who started from pole position, opened up a significant gap over the rest of the drivers from the first stint and on the first lap he had already pulled 1.6 seconds ahead of a chasing group of more than nine drivers.

The Colombian left no room for doubt and in four laps of the 17 that all Moto3 riders had to complete, he already had a lead of almost two and a half seconds and, more significantly, his pace was at the level of the race record.

From the fifth lap onwards it seemed that David Alonso was beginning to manage his tyre consumption and this strategy allowed the Japanese driver Taiyo Furusato to close in behind him as a bridgehead with respect to the chasing group, which was again made up of six other drivers: Veijer, Rueda, Lunetta, Holgado, Fernández and Kelso.

Alonso kept the gap under control almost at all times with respect to his closest pursuer, Collin Veijer, who in turn maintained an advantage of just over a second over the rest of the group, although from the eighth lap onwards the Dutchman began to close the gap with the world leader.

Veijer took the lead of the race for the first time on the twelfth lap, five laps from the end, and José Antonio Rueda and Luca Lunetta also caught up to him.

From that moment on, the fight between all of them began for the lead of the race. Rueda was the next leader, on the thirteenth lap to change the pace and try to surprise his rivals, but Veijer tried to get behind him, without

Alonso showed signs of being able to maintain his pace, perhaps suffering from some kind of problem.

Little by little, José Antonio Rueda consolidated his lead in the race on his way to the first victory of his sporting career, but Collin Veijer was unable to stay in the slipstream of the Spaniard’s bike to try to overtake him ‘in extremis’ on the last lap. Veijer was unable to prevent Rueda’s victory and had to settle for second place.

