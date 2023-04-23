What did the Daily Telegraph say?

• The paper reports that Meghan has written to the King to express her concerns about “unconscious bias in the royal family”.

• She said that the message was sent after her statements in an interview with the presenter, Oprah Winfrey in 2021, that the royal family had expressed concern about the color of her son’s dark skin.

• The newspaper added that the Duchess of Sussex did not feel that she had received a satisfactory response to her concern.

A spokesperson for Meghan said: “The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life at the moment without thinking about the correspondence that took place two years ago, in relation to an exchange that took place four years ago.”

The spokesman added: “Any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect and in fact absurd. We call on the popular press and the various royal correspondents to stop this exhausting circus that only they create.”

Prince Harry will attend the coronation ceremony next month without his wife, who will remain in California with their two sons, as their eldest son Archie will be four years old on the same day.

Harry and Megan stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, and said they wanted to start a new life in the United States, away from media harassment.