The fourth to last day of the regular season could prove to be decisive for the race for the regular season primacy of futsal Serie A. Napoli’s success in anticipation in the end is very heavy, none of the direct opponents responds to the Azzurri: the first to fall was Pescara, defeated 6-2 in the clash at the Cercola summit. Olimpus Roma had drawn, Feldi even lost.

FOURTH DERBY LOST — Salvo Samperi’s Volpi, ahead 3-2 at half-time in the Nocera Inferiore derby, were overturned by the indigestible Real San Giuseppe, who had always won in the previous three seasons: Cesaroni recalibrated the result, the match being decided by the goalkeeper’s move movement by Fausto Scarpitti and the definitive 4-3 by Dian Luka at 22” from the sound of the siren. Feldi Eboli now at -4 from Naples, Olympus Rome at -5, Pescara at -6. When there are three rounds left at the end of the regular season, Napoli Futsal practically has the road open. See also And Pique? Carlos Vives explains how Shakira lives the hard separation process

VERY POKER POMEZIA — Exciting 3-3 in Dosson, where Sandro Abate Avellino takes Came back at the last minute, with Gui. An equal that brings Treviso and Irpinia closer to the postseason anyway. Who gets sucked into the tussle for the Scudetto playoffs is the L84. The Division Cup champions collapsed under the blows of the team of the moment, Fortitudo Pomezia who, with the 8-0 victory at PalaLavinium, brought their streak to five wins in a row, but above all returned to the playoff zone, ahead of Meta Catania (ok in advance against Petrarca) and Ciampino Aniene, the latter having moved away from the playout area with the round 5-2 against 360GG Monastir. Pistoia doesn’t give up: it beats bottom Melilli for the first time and still keeps alive the residual hopes of salvation, to be hit in the playouts.

THE SUMMARY — These are the results of the fourth last day of Serie A New Energy: Napoli Futsal-Pescara 6-2, Italservice Pesaro 2-2, Meta Catania-Petrarca 5-2, Ciampino Aniene-360GG Monastir 5-2, Nuova Comauto Pistoia-Città di Melilli 7-4, Real San Giuseppe-Feldi Eboli 4-3, Fortitudo Pomezia-L84 8-0, Came Dosson-Sandro Abate Avellino 3-3. Ranking: Napoli Futsal 56, Feldi Eboli 5-2, Olimpus Roma* 51, Futsal Pescara 50, Sandro Abate Avellino and Came Dosson 47, L84 42, Fortitudo Pomezia 40, Meta Catania 39, Real San Giuseppe** and Ciampino Aniene 37, Italservice Pesaro 31, 360GG Monastir 26, Petrarca 25, Nuova Comauto Pistoia** 20, City of Melilli 4. *3 penalty points, ** one penalty point. See also Delirio Milan: draws 1-1 in Naples and flies to the semifinals of the Champions League!

