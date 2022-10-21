“The total number of that will be 18 billion for the next year … which is a stable and reliable forecast,” von der Leyen said at a press conference in Brussels, adding, “We have instructed the finance ministers to develop the appropriate mechanism.”

The Ukrainian economy was devastated eight months after the Russian attack, and Kyiv estimates that the government needs funding between three and four billion euros per month.

Von der Leyen said the European Union, the United States and international financial institutions should secure this funding, adding, “It is important to send a signal to Ukraine.”

At the end of the summit, the European countries called on the Commission to expedite the allocation of three billion euros, which is the remaining amount of an aid package worth nine billion euros for 2022, which was previously announced in May. This financial assistance takes the form of long-term loans with facilities.