Romanian Simona Halep, former tennis world number 1, has been provisionally suspended for doping, due to a sample from the last US Open, which showed traces of oxadustat, a drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells. The drug is used in the treatment of patients with anemia and kidney problems. Halep has declared this Friday that she will “fight to the end” to prove that she did not knowingly take a prohibited substance.

The tennis player’s reaction on social networks has been immediate: “The positive result is the biggest scare of my life. Throughout my entire career, the idea of ​​cheating has never once crossed my mind, because it’s totally contrary to all the values ​​I’ve been raised on.” The Romanian has concluded that she is sure that “sooner or later the truth will break out” in what will be “the greatest battle of her life”.

Halep, current number 9 in the world, was the winner of Roland Garrós in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019 and thus becomes the most important tennis player to test positive in an anti-doping test since Maria Shaparova did it six years ago. The Romanian only lasted one round at the US Open, where she suffered an unexpected loss to Daria Snigur. Her coach is French Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams coach for the last 10 years.

On September 15, after a nose job, the Romanian announced on Twitter that her season was over and she would not play before 2023.

