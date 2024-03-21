The echoes about the threats facing the European Union are increasingly louder. Now, when Russian troops plan another major offensive on Ukraine, the leaders of the Union call to prepare the entire society to face “all dangers” and crises. The heads of State and Government of the 27 Member States of the EU debate at a meeting in Brussels how to finance European rearmament – an Estonian proposal to issue Eurobonds is on the table – and the formulas to launch this military reinforcement, which follows the path of a metamorphosis marked by the Russian invasion, by Vladimir Putin's threats to the community club and by a turbulent global board. The war goes beyond launching missiles and society must be aware, they warn in a clear change of language. Talking about the preparation of civil society marks a change in pattern in the EU.

“The European Council underlines the imperative need to improve and coordinate military and civil preparedness and strategic crisis management in the context of the changing threat landscape,” the leaders say in the draft declaration for the summit this Thursday and Friday in the community capital.

The third year of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is advancing and there is concern about the possibility that the United States will stop supporting Kiev, that Donald Trump will reach the White House and that Washington's protection of its European allies will falter. In this scenario, the Twenty-seven call for proposing “actions to strengthen preparation and response to crises” with an approach that includes the entire society and “all dangers.” EU leaders seek to lay the foundations for a “future preparation strategy,” according to the document to which EL PAÍS has had access.

Report on how to prepare

The smell of the Cold War is increasingly intense. The European Commission has commissioned former Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to report on how to improve Europe's civil and defense preparedness. His country, which shares more than 1,000 kilometers of border with Russia, has had a civil defense strategy in place for decades that includes preparation for military crises, hybrid threats and natural disasters.

The EU, aware of its vulnerability, fears cyber attacks that paralyze services, attacks on civil infrastructure – such as energy installations or telecommunications cables – and massive disinformation campaigns. Germany's intelligence services have warned that Russia may attack an EU country in 2026, a similar warning – although with different time scenarios – that Sweden, Estonia or Denmark have also made, where women will begin to be called to the military service. Other countries, such as Belgium, are considering returning to the reservist system.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The EU is advancing in its rearmament and underpinning a new strategy to finance its defense industry, which it had neglected for years. But in a context of tight budgets, it is debating how to pay for the continent's largest rearmament since the Cold War. Estonia has proposed issuing joint Eurobonds – €100 billion – to support Ukraine and the defense industry. This joint debt proposal has the support of France, in more generic terms and linked to the defense industry, and Poland. But at the moment Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark reject it.

Also the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, who has called for putting the European economy in combat mode, has embraced the idea of ​​Eurobonds launched by Estonia and supported by France. “Another efficient way to reinforce our technological, industrial and innovation base can be the issuance of European bonds in the field of defense in order to raise funds to purchase material or invest in our industry,” he stated in an article in this diary. But the Eurobond proposal is not mature, according to a high-ranking community source.

There are other formulas on the table, such as changing the credit policy of the European Investment Bank (EIB) to allow financing of arms companies, although for now the leaders propose expanding the definition of dual-use goods – military and civil, such as drones, radars , materials—to expand the spectrum of financing. Or use to arm Ukraine the benefits that Russian assets immobilized by sanctions in the EU are generating and which could amount to around 3 billion euros. Russia is estimated to spend 6% of its GDP on defense this year, while average EU spending remains below NATO's target of 2% of GDP.

The EU has promised to maintain support for Ukraine, although it is increasingly difficult to take historic steps in that support. The war is dragging on and the future enlargement towards the east, with kyiv as a candidate, has already caused some friction in neighboring countries, such as Poland. There, farmers have been protesting for months against Ukrainian products that enter the EU without tariffs since the beginning of the invasion. They claim that they are being harmed. The Twenty-Seven will also discuss the agricultural protests, which have set the agenda in several Member States, and measures to protect the European market. Poland and France are calling for more restrictions to be placed on more Ukrainian products – safeguards were imposed months ago on a group of products to neighboring countries – which could mean a loss of about 1.2 billion euros for Ukraine.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_