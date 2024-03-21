His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” announced an endowment worth one billion dirhams as an ongoing charity for all mothers in the Emirates.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “The mother is the greatest that exists… and the most difficult to lose… and one of the most beautiful secrets of existence… the source of life… and the most beautiful thing in it… We celebrate them in the month of Ramadan with an endowment worth one billion dirhams as an ongoing charity for all… Mothers in the Emirates… May God protect all mothers… and may God protect the UAE.”