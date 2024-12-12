Whether clams, cockles or razor clams, this type of seafood is delicious and is quite common on Spanish tables during the Christmas holidays. The razorsin particular, are a highly appreciated product in our gastronomy. However, there is nothing more unpleasant than noticing sand on your teeth when this product has not been washed properly.

Known for its elongated and fragile shell, and its sea flavor with a soft texture, this type of seafood is found in shallow sandy bottoms, therefore They usually contain sand. It is this reason why the razors require a careful cleaning before cooking them.

How to completely clean razors

Razors. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wash the food putting it under the tapis what we usually do when cleaning any product before cooking it, but sometimes, it’s not enough and we don’t reach all the nooks and crannies. That’s why we look to the undisputed seafood experts to find out how to perfectly clean this seafood product that we love so much.

First trick to remove sand from razors

Razors in supermarket on ice background. Getty Images/iStockphoto

From the web Galicia seafood, They explain to us that the first step is to immerse the knives in cold water and salt, at least two hoursand change them from time to time: “We advise you that the place verticallyso it is preferable that you use a glass jar or a container where you can keep them in this position for the corresponding time. By opening in this position, any sand they may have will go down and will settle to the bottom of the glass“, they maintain.





Second trick to remove sand from razors

“Make sure that the most open part is facing up, while the part of the tongue is facing down,” they explain, “after approximately two hours, they will have released all the sand they included, but you should rinse them with cold water to remove any remains that may remain. The next step will be to place them in a drainer and squeeze them in the centerone by one, so that they finish releasing all the earth that is inside.”





How to eat razor clams

Grilled razor clams Josep Curto (iStock)

Those who love to eat this type of seafood do so two ways. There are those who prefer to do it steamed giving it a citrus touch with a few drops of lemon juice. But another very common way to prepare them is grilled. In this type of preparation it is very common to marinate the razor clams with minced garlic and parsley in olive oil and a splash of lemon.





Properties of razors

The razor clams are delicious, that is indisputable, but also, this type of seafoodNutritionally speaking, it has a great contribution of protein and contains little fat, making it ideal for low-calorie diets. Furthermore, they provide Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins such as B12.

In fact, razor clams have been recognized for their nutritional richness and medicinal properties. Incorporating these marine delicacies into our diet can be a tasty and healthy strategy to enjoy a fuller and healthier life.

Another significant benefit of razors is their ability to fight anemiasince they are a rich source of iron. Its high zinc content contributes to the optimal functioning of the immune system, helping to protect us from infections and diseases, and the B vitamins present in razor clams are essential for energy metabolism and the nervous system. However, let’s not forget that they must be consumed in moderation.





