Andalusia and Catalonia, under orange warning for storms and rain of up to 40 liters

Andalusia and Catalonia are under an orange warning (significant risk) due to rain of up to 40 liters per square meter in one hour and storms, and eight other communities are also on alert – although with a yellow risk – due to rainfall, snow and/or temperatures of up to -6 degrees.

The communities of Aragón, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Navarra and La Rioja are in yellow due to very low minimums, although they will no longer be on alert after 9 a.m. as temperatures rise as the morning progresses.

The Balearic Islands are also under a yellow warning, due to rain and storms, and the Valencian Community, due to rainfall.

In Catalonia, on the coast of Barcelona, ​​accumulated rain of 40 liters per square meter is expected in one hour in the late afternoon, with storms and hail that will spread to the Balearic Islands.

In Andalusia, in Malaga, in the areas of Axarquía, Sol and Guadalhorce, also with an orange warning throughout the day, rain will accumulate 30 liters per square meter in one hour.

Likewise, the coast of Alicante and Valencia, the Cadiz coast, and the islands of Ibiza, Formentera and Mallorca are also on warning for rain, although with a risk of yellow, due to accumulations of between 15 and 30 liters per square meter.

Snow accumulations of up to 5 centimeters are expected from 1,300 meters in the pre-Pyrenees of Barcelona and the Girona Pyrenees.

Minimum temperatures will be up to -6 degrees in the Pyrenees of Huesca, the mountain range and Picos de Europa (Asturias), in the area of ​​Liébana (Cantabria), in various parts of Castilla y León, the Pyrenees of Navarra and Lleida or in the Iberian region of Rioja. .