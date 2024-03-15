After several seasons where the Portuguese João Félix has not been particularly enjoying himself at Atlético de Madrid, the colchoneros, who signed him a good contract, decided that it was time to give him up to get some revenue and thus also have more market to be able to sell him. since it was not performing anywhere near the 120 million it cost the club.
After half a season at Chelsea where he did not play particularly well although he had a good start, in press conferences and networks, he commented that he did not want to continue at his club, Atlético de Madrid, despite having a contract. So. The red and whites, forced to avoid having to pay a high salary based on nothing, returned to the market and this time it would be FC Barcelona that would propose to pay part of the player's salary to obtain his loan for the entire season.
More news about FC Barcelona
At the Catalan club, the Portuguese agreed to earn much less than his salary, and he preferred to be happy, as it seems he is, to earn a lot of money, which is why he went from earning 11 million a year, to this year. charge about 400 thousand euros, according to the portal Capology.
He is still 24 years old and has a lot of quality to be able to overcome his situation, in addition to the fact that at that young age, he has already received up to 55 million in contracts, so this minor is not going to do him any special harm, especially if he manages to explode again. his potential and next year leave the new Atlético, this time in a sale, and sign a much more interesting contract for his personal interests.
What is certain is that in order to improve for the future, this is the year that he is earning the least of his career since he left Benfica, that is, since his first year as a professional in 2018.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#salary #João #Félix #Barcelona #player #loan #Atlético #Madrid
Leave a Reply