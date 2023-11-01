Although flying is one of the fastest ways to get to a destination, it has its risks. If something fails or gets out of control, the aircraft can end up crashing, putting the crew at serious risk. Fortunately, in many cases passengers can be rescued. but there is accidents that attract a lot of attention, not only because of the complexity of the maneuvers, but also because of the circumstances in which they happened and this is the case of a man who was rescued from a swamp in Florida.

Florida It has an area known as Everglades, a national park that consists of a wetland reserve in the far south and is home to hundreds of animal species such as turtles, manatees and alligators. Typically, this is an area visited by nature lovers. However, it recently became the scene of a rescue of film.

The pilot who was rescued from a swamp in Florida

The events that were captured on video and shared through social networks occurred on October 31. According to reports, a small plane single-engine Cessna 172M, with registration N140FS, crashed in the swamps of Everglades around 4 a.m.

Fortunately, in the images you can see that the man was unharmed. Apparently, he only had a minor wound on his leg, which allowed him to get out of the aircraft and climb onto one of the wings to wait to be rescued.

County firefighters came to rescue him. Miami-Dade by helicopter. It was necessary for one of them to descend through a harness to grab the man and they ascended together to the aircraft.

It should be noted that the aircraft belongs to a flight academy in county Miami-Dade and that the pilot was the only one on board the plane, so there were no more victims in the accident. However, the man had to wait around 6 hours to be rescued and transferred to a hospital to review his health in detail.