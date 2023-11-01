Weather | Pirkanmaa lost the snow battle to Lapland

Thursday will be largely powdery, as the last snowfalls retreat to the Russian side.

In Pirkanmaa it snowed wildly on Tuesday and during Wednesday, but eventually the snowfall subsided.

Earlier, the Finnish Meteorological Institute predicted that Pirkanmaa might even become Finland’s leading snow county. However, this did not happen now.

There was 33 centimeters of snow in Salla, Lapland on Wednesday evening. Pirkanmaa’s Juupajoki rose to shared second place with Kittilä with 30 centimeters, says the meteorologist on duty Heikki Sinisalo From the Institute of Meteorology.

“On the other hand, there is quite a gap in the network of stations that measure snow depth in Pohjois-Pirkanmaa. There and in Central Finland, large amounts of snow fell on Wednesday,” says Sinisalo.

“But of course we can’t start guessing numbers.”

Wednesday was a day largely filled with snow, sleet and rain in Finland. Snowfalls moved from south to north during the day. By eight in the evening, the southern edge of the snowfall was already at the height of South Ostrobothnia.

However, the warning of very bad driving weather is still valid early in the morning in the western part of North Ostrobothnia and Kainuu. Snowfall and freezing drizzle have been predicted for the areas.

On Friday, warmer air will flow into the country from the south, and the temperatures will already rise to the plus side early in the morning in the south. During the weekend, the southerly flow will strengthen. On Saturday, it may be up to ten degrees warmer in the southern parts of the country. The temperature also feels like plus at night.

However, in Lapland it is still -10 degrees during the day.

“At the moment, it looks like a large area of ​​rain will spread to the country on Saturday, which will come as water in the southern and central parts of the country,” says Sinisalo.

In places, there will be up to 10 millimeters of water. In the north, the rain comes as snow, where the accumulations are about 10 centimeters.

The temperature rise and water rains lead to snow accumulations in the central and southern parts of the country.

However, according to Sinisalo, it is difficult to estimate how quickly the snow piles will disappear. He thinks that there may still be white ground in some places in Pirkanmaa during the weekend.

However, Sinisalo does not swear by the name of the ski weather.