Over the last few hours, Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria have become the protagonists of a beautiful gesture to help the populations affected by the floods of recent days. THE Donnalisi they wanted to give a great help to Emilia-Romagna. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria are one of couples most loved and talked about of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. The couple met on the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini and now lives theirs love story outside the cameras.

In view of the flood that hit the populations of Emilia-Romagna, the Donnalisis decided to give a support to all Emilians. Already in recent days, it had been Luca Onestini to tell of having gone to the place to help the people affected by the tragedy. Now, Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria have decided to donate part of the sum collection of their fans to give them a trip to the Emilians.

The words of the Donnalisis

to spread theannouncement was the face of Forums through a video posted on his Instagram profile. These were hers words:

Hello everyone, we have something very important to tell you, so let’s be serious. In recent months our fans have raised a large sum of money to give us a trip. Only then this sum of money became higher than expected and so we decided to allocate the remainder, after the money from the ticket, to a charity work abroad, only then given the emergency in Emilia Romagna we were able to make the bank transfer obviously in advance for the municipality of Faenza, one of the areas most affected by the floods of Emilia Romagna through a very reliable fundraiser that has been recommended to us and of which we will obviously screen in the next story. We wanted to thank you because it’s something we’ve all done together, so thank you.

In detail, the Donnalisis donated well 4000 euros to the Municipality of Faenza. The former contestant of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini showed the wire transfer on social media and in doing so he hopes to become great example for all his fans: