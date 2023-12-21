The reasons for moving to another country or state are multiple, getting a better job, being close to loved ones, accessing special attractions somewhere or, in the case of Kevin Edmonds, for a much simpler reason: “I was cold.” , hence decided to leave Ohio to move to Florida 36 years ago and shares the reasons why he believes it was a great determination.

It was his daughter Laura Edmonds who, through the medium Business Insider shared the story of his father, who Today he lives in Orlando even though it was not part of his life plan. According to him, in 1987 Kevin began dating Laura's mother and some time later they had the opportunity to purchase a timeshare for a week in Fort Lauderdale, where they fell in love with the warm climate, a great alternative to escape the cold of Ohio.

A few months later, the man moved to Daytona where his company had offices. But 16 months later they decided that Orlando was the best option to live and raise a family, and for 36 years they have been happy with their decision for four reasons.

The climate, a reason to move to Florida

Florida has an average year-round temperature of 72 degrees Fahrenheit, that is, the equivalent of 22 degrees Celsius, which allows it to have rich vegetation and wildlife. In fact, one of the reasons the Edmonds family chose this state is because there are orange trees that bloom annually in their backyard.

In Florida taxes are lower

Although it is known that the cost of living in Florida is not cheap, One of the advantages that this state offers is that it is one of the seven in which people are not required to pay state taxes annually.

Alaska, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming join the list of states with this condition, which, according to Kevin, has allowed him to save money over the years.

Florida, a diverse state

In addition to the advantages already mentioned, another of the reasons why the family is satisfied with having chosen Florida as their home It is because they enjoy the different cultures found in the state. In fact, according to the United States census, in 2022, more than 22 million people lived in Florida, of these, 27 percent identify as Hispanic or Latino; 17 percent as black or African American; and 3 percent, as Asian.

First class gastronomy

One of the attractions of Florida is that it is known for its rich cuisine focused on seafood. In this state it is possible to eat fresh lobster, crab or shrimp practically all year round.

So for those who are thinking about moving to a much warmer state, with attractive and delicious dining options, Florida can be a great alternative.